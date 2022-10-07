58.9 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, October 7, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

Fired Police Sergeant Attacks Thai Day Care Center, Kills 36

The assailant, who was fired earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child at home.

By Homeland Security Today

A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history.

The assailant, who was fired earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child at home.

Photos taken by first responders showed the school’s floor littered with the tiny bodies of children still on their blankets, where they had been taking an afternoon nap. The images showed slashes to their faces and gunshots to their heads and pools of blood.

Read more at The Associated Press

Previous articleNIST’s Superconducting Hardware Could Scale Up Brain-Inspired Computing
Next articleMona Harrington Selected as Assistant Director of CISA’s National Risk Management Center
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals