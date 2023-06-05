75.5 F
First-Person Propaganda, First-Person Shooters, and Gamification: A Different View

This interest has grown further in the wake of the 2019 Christchurch attack. The attacker made reference to popular gaming figures and streamed the attack on Facebook.

Brenton Tarrant livestreams the Christchurch, New Zealand, mosque attacks on March 15, 2019. (Video still/Brenton Tarrant)

In the 1990s, debates raged about whether first-person shooter (FPS) games could cause violence. Following the 1999 Columbine shooting, politicians and the media linked popular FPS games like DOOM with antisocial and violent behaviours. While there is still no evidence for this, today we are witnessing a resurgence in interest in links between FPS games and violence. Even though there are significant gaps in our knowledge, counterterrorism police and security agencies have begun to express worry that FPS games and the communities surrounding them are fertile ground for terrorist recruitment and that the perceived violent themes of these games attract persons with a profile that is vulnerable to radicalisation.

This interest has grown further in the wake of the 2019 Christchurch attack. The attacker made reference to popular gaming figures and streamed the attack on Facebook using a helmet-mounted camera, producing propaganda with a first-person view. This event in particular galvanised further research into the links between gaming and extremism, with some researchers pointing to a special link between first-person propaganda (FPP), FPS games, and video gaming audiences.

Read more at the Global Network on Extremism and Technology

