Fishmongers’ Hall Killer Downplayed Terror Crimes in Job Search, Inquests Told

Britain’s homegrown terrorist Usman Khan sought to diminish the seriousness of his offending during his frustrated attempts to find a job following his release from prison, an inquest jury heard.

The 28-year-old promised Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) staff he had moved away from terrorism, and was no longer having “dark thoughts” following his eight-year sentence in prison for plotting a jihadi training camp in his parents’ homeland of Pakistan.

Even in the days before he fatally stabbed Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones at a prisoner education event at Fishmongers’ Hall, Khan was protesting he had put his old ways behind him, telling DWP area manager Julia Nix: “I’m 100 percent positive, I don’t have any terrorist thoughts at all.”

