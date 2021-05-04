An officer keeps watch after Usman Khan committed a knife attack near London Bridge on Nov. 29, 2019. (British Transport Police)

Fishmongers’ Hall Killer Downplayed Terror Crimes in Job Search, Inquests Told

Britain’s homegrown terrorist Usman Khan sought to diminish the seriousness of his offending during his frustrated attempts to find a job following his release from prison, an inquest jury heard.

The 28-year-old promised Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) staff he had moved away from terrorism, and was no longer having “dark thoughts” following his eight-year sentence in prison for plotting a jihadi training camp in his parents’ homeland of Pakistan.

Even in the days before he fatally stabbed Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones at a prisoner education event at Fishmongers’ Hall, Khan was protesting he had put his old ways behind him, telling DWP area manager Julia Nix: “I’m 100 percent positive, I don’t have any terrorist thoughts at all.”

Read the full story at the Evening Standard

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X