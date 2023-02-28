Florida Man Who Wore Panda Headpiece Arrested on Charges Including Assaulting Police During Capitol Breach

A Florida man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Jesse James Rumson, 37, of Lecanto, Florida, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with multiple felonies, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, obstruction of law enforcement during an official proceeding, and engaging in physical violence. Rumson was arrested in Lecanto, Florida, and made his initial appearance today in the Middle District of Florida.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Rumson was among a mob illegally massed on the Upper West Terrace near the Senate Wing Door. At approximately 2:40 p.m., once the rioters had successfully broken open the Capitol’s Parliamentary Door, he was seen wearing a panda headpiece and was running from the Senate Wing Door. He then jumped the railing to climb the stairs leading to the Parliamentary Door and, at approximately 2:42 p.m., he was seen entering the Capitol building and inside its halls. Later, Rumson was seen without the panda headpiece exiting through the Parliamentary door in handcuffs. He was also seen in the crowd that surrounded the Senate Wing Door when it was breached for a second time, where Rumson was heard shouting “GET A RAM!”

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Rumson then approached a line of police officers that had formed a line on the Upper West Terrance in order to begin forcing rioters northward and off Capitol grounds. Rumson was seen running towards that line of officers and grabbing one of the officer’s face shield, which forced the officer’s head and neck back and upwards.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Jacksonville Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the Citrus County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 25 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 985 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including approximately 319 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

