Former Air Force Officer Sent to Prison for Charges Relating to Capitol Attack

A Texas man was sentenced on Friday, March 17 in the District of Columbia for felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Larry Brock, 55, of Grapevine, Texas, a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for the felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding. He was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison for five misdemeanor counts including: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building. All sentences run concurrently.

Brock was found guilty on November 16, 2022, following a bench trial. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge John D. Bates ordered $2,000 in restitution.

According to the government’s evidence, Brock was among rioters in a mob that illegally entered the Capitol grounds and Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. Brock was wearing a tactical vest and had a helmet. He entered the Capitol at approximately 2:24 p.m. through the Senate Wing Doors. He moved through various areas of the building, including the Crypt and Rotunda. While in an area near the Rotunda Doors, he picked up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs and kept them while in the building.

Brock entered the balcony of the Senate at approximately 2:43 p.m. He then moved downstairs and entered the Senate Chamber about five minutes later. He walked around the Senate Chamber for about eight minutes and, during that time, he rifled through paperwork on Senators’ desks. He then exited the Capitol at approximately 3:01 p.m., 37 minutes after he entered.

In the weeks leading to Jan. 6, Brock posted messages on social media, including one on Dec. 27, 2020, in which he stated, “I prefer insurrection at this point,” and another on Jan. 5, in which he declared, “our second American Revolution begins in less than two days.”

Brock was arrested on Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas.

This case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Valuable assistance was provided by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, and the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 26 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 999 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

