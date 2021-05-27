Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and former DHS Secretaries Tom Ridge and Michael Chertoff discuss the need for Congress to pass a budget to ‪fund DHS on Feb. 25, 2015‬. (Official DHS photo by Barry Bahler)

Former DHS Secretaries Tell Senate to ‘Put Politics Aside’ and Support January 6 Commission

A group of former Homeland Security secretaries who served in both Republican and Democratic administrations is calling on the Senate “to put politics aside” and create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, according to a joint statement provided first to CNN.

The statement, released by former Homeland Security Secretaries Michael Chertoff, Tom Ridge, Janet Napolitano and Jeh Johnson, went on to say that “we must understand how the violent insurrection at the Capitol came together to ensure the peaceful transfer of power in our country is never so threatened again.”
(Visited 6 times, 3 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X