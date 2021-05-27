Former DHS Secretaries Tell Senate to ‘Put Politics Aside’ and Support January 6 Commission

A group of former Homeland Security secretaries who served in both Republican and Democratic administrations is calling on the Senate “to put politics aside” and create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, according to a joint statement provided first to CNN.

The statement, released by former Homeland Security Secretaries Michael Chertoff, Tom Ridge, Janet Napolitano and Jeh Johnson, went on to say that “we must understand how the violent insurrection at the Capitol came together to ensure the peaceful transfer of power in our country is never so threatened again.”

