U.S. hostages arrive at Rhein-Main U.S. Air Force base in Frankfurt, Germany, after their release from Iran, on January 21, 1981. (American Foreign Service Association photo/State Department)

Former Iranian Embassy Hostages Say They’re Still Waiting for Restitution

Americans who were taken hostage at the U.S. Embassy in Iran back in the 1979 say they have seen little of the compensation authorized by Congress in 2015 for their imprisonment.

An investigation by The New York Times found that only a small amount of a congressional authorization for restitution to survivors of the hostage crisis has been paid, in large part because of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, which draws from the same source of funding.

“Why don’t you just go ahead and pay us the money you promised us?” retired Col. Chuck Scott, a former hostage, told the Times.

