Four Arrested for Assisting Iranian Intelligence Service in London Counterterrorism Operation, UK Met Says

Four people have been arrested as part of a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into suspected National Security Act offences.

The men were arrested on Friday, 6 March on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service, contrary to section 3 of the National Security Act, 2023. The country to which the investigation relates is Iran.

Detectives from CTP London, which is leading the investigation, arrested the men, one Iranian and three dual British/Iranian nationals, shortly after 01.00hrs at addresses in Barnet, Harrow and Watford, as part of a pre-planned operation.

The investigation relates to suspected surveillance of locations and individuals linked to the Jewish community in the London area.

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “Today’s arrests are part of a long-running investigation and part of our ongoing work to disrupt malign activity where we suspect it.

“We understand the public may be concerned, in particular the Jewish community, and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us.”

The four men arrested under the National Security Act were:

A 40-year-old man anda 55 year-old man who were arrested at addresses in the Barnet area. Searches are ongoing at these locations and another address in Barnet.

A 52-year-old man who was arrested at an address in Watford. Searches are ongoing at this location and at an address in Wembley.

A 22-year-old man who was arrested at an address in Harrow.

Six other men, aged 29, 39, 42, 49 and two aged 20, were arrested at the same location in Harrow on suspicion of assisting an offender. One of the men was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

All 10 men have been taken into custody.

The arrests and search activity is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing London.

