Four Bulgarians Jailed for Paris Holocaust Memorial Vandalism Linked to Russia

Four Bulgarians were sentenced to between two and four years in prison for their involvement in spray-painting blood-red hands on Paris’ Holocaust Memorial in an act of vandalism that French intelligence services linked to a destabilisation campaign by Russia.

A Paris court handed down two-year sentences to Georgi Filipov and Kiril Milushev, who acknowledged their role in the graffiti painting, and four years to Nikolay Ivanov, accused of recruiting them.

The alleged ringleader, Mircho Angelov, who has not been captured received three years in prison.

