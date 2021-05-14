Four Charged With Right Wing Terrorism Offenses in the U.K.

Four people have been charged as part of an investigation into Right Wing Terrorism by Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East in the U.K.

Following the arrest of five people on Saturday May 1 from addresses in West Yorkshire, North Wales and Wiltshire CTP confirms that the following have been charged:

(A) Daniel Wright, 29, of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, West Yorkshire, is charged with:

One offense of disseminating a terrorist publication that encourages terrorism

One offense of possessing articles connected with an act of terrorism

Three offenses of possessing a document or record likely to be useful to a person committing an act of terrorism

One offense of manufacturing a firearm

One offense of possession of a firearm

(B) Liam Hall, 30, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, West Yorkshire, is charged with:

One offense of possessing articles connected with an act of terrorism

One offense of manufacturing a firearm

One offense of possession of a firearm

(C) Stacey Salmon, 28, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, West Yorkshire, is charged with:

One offense of possessing articles connected with an act of terrorism

One offense of possession a firearm

(E) Samuel Whibley, 28, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Isle of Anglesey, is charged with:

Six offenses of the encouragement of terrorism

Two offenses of disseminating a terrorist publication that encourages terrorism

A 16 year old male from Swindon (D) was released from custody without charge on May 7.

All four persons charged are due to appear via video link before Westminster Magistrates Court on May 14.

Read the full charge details at Counter Terrorism Policing

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)