The U.S. has frozen the assets of three men from Uzbekistan and one from the Republic of Georgia over their alleged ties to ISS and a human smuggling network. The move comes two days after eight people with suspected ties to the terrorist organization were arrested in New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

The Treasury Dept. identifies the four as: Adam Khamirzaev, a native of the Republic of Georgia, and three men from Uzbekistan: Muhammadyusuf Alisher Ogli Mirzoev, Muhammad Ibrohimjon Niyazov and Olimkhon Makhmudjon Ugli Ismailov.

Treasury officials say that Khamirzaev is an ISIS leader and is officially designated a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist,” while the other three are members of the ISIS-linked smuggling network. The Department did not say how long the group had been operating or how many people it had smuggled.

Read the rest of the story at News Nation.