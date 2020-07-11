Four Men Arrested in U.K. Counterterrorism Investigation into Islamist Extremist-Motivated Offenses

The Metropolitan Police (Met) Counter Terrorism Command has been granted warrants of further detention for four men they arrested on July 9, allowing detectives to detain the men in custody.

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, supported by East Midlands Counter Terrorism Policing, arrested the males as part of a proactive investigation relating to suspected Islamist-extremist-motivated offenses in the U.K.

A 27-year-old man [A] was arrested at an address in east London; a 31-year-old [B] and 17-year-old [C] were arrested at another address in east London; and a 32-year-old man [D] was arrested at an address in Leicestershire.

All four males were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The warrants of further detention will expire on Thursday, July 16 in respect of [A]; [B] and [D]. The warrant of further detention for [C] will expire on Tuesday, July 14.

The arrests in east London were carried out with the support of armed officers. No shots were fired, although one of the males [A] was bitten on the foot by a police dog during the course of his arrest. He was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

The other three males were taken into custody at a central-London police station.

Officers from East Midlands Counter Terrorism Policing and Leicestershire Police also assisted in the arrest in Leicestershire. No armed officers were present for that arrest.

Officers are currently searching four addresses in east and south London. A search at one address in Leicestershire is now complete but another at a second address in the area is ongoing.

Read more at the Metropolitan Police

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)