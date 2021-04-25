France Will ‘Never Give in to Islamist Terrorism,’ says Macron After Policewoman’s Killing

French prosecutors opened a terror inquiry Friday after a police employee was stabbed to death at a station southwest of Paris by a suspected Islamist extremist from Tunisia who was then shot dead by the security forces. Three people have been detained in connection with the attack.

President Emmanuel Macron said France would never give in to “Islamist terrorism” after the attack in Rambouillet, a tranquil commuter town about 60 kilometres (40 miles) from Paris, which revived the trauma of a spate of deadly attacks last year.

France’s national anti-terrorism prosecutors said they had opened a terror investigation, also involving the DGSI domestic intelligence service, into the murder of a person holding public authority. Three people from the suspect’s “entourage” were detained on Friday, according to a judicial source.

Read more at France 24

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)