French City Nice Marks 10th Anniversary of Terrorist attack

France marks the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 Nice Bastille Day truck attack. The attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, drove his truck into a crowd along the “promenade des Anglais” who had gathered to watch fireworks – killing 86 people. While Bouhlel was killed by police on the same night, eight people are accused of helping him with the attack. Their trial will begin on Monday in a special terrorism court in Paris. Catherine Viette takes a look back at the events of that night.

Watch the story from France 24 news here.