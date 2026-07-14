Counterterrorism

French City Nice Marks 10th Anniversary of Terrorist attack

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
July 14, 2026

France marks the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 Nice Bastille Day truck attack. The attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, drove his truck into a crowd along the “promenade des Anglais” who had gathered to watch fireworks – killing 86 people. While Bouhlel was killed by police on the same night, eight people are accused of helping him with the attack. Their trial will begin on Monday in a special terrorism court in Paris. Catherine Viette takes a look back at the events of that night.

Watch the story from France 24 news here.

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The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

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