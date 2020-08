Gunmen in Niger have attacked a party of wildlife tourists, killing six French citizens, their local guide and driver.

The gunmen arrived on motorcycles and opened fire, the governor of Tillabéri region, Tidjani Ibrahim, told the French news agency AFP.

They were in the Koure region, which attracts tourists who want to see the last herds of giraffe in West Africa.

