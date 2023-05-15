Fresno Men Charged for Series of Vehicle Pipe Bombings

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday against Scott Eric Anderson, 43, and Paul New, 55, both of Fresno, charging them with conspiracy to destroy by means of an explosive device and malicious destruction by means of an explosive device, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Anderson was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, between November 2022 and February 2023, Anderson and New set off a series of pipe-bombs on unoccupied vehicles and property in Fresno. The bombs damaged vehicles belonging to two auto-related businesses on Clinton Avenue, and on Feb. 19, 2023, a bomb heavily damaged a vehicle used by a home health care business on Fallbrook Avenue. Anderson sometimes recorded his crimes by video. In addition, Anderson was found to be in possession of a pistol. He is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous conviction for carrying a loaded and concealed weapon.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Fresno Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael G. Tierney is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Anderson and New face a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine regarding the malicious destruction by means of explosive device charges and five years in prison and a $250,000 fine regarding the conspiracy charge. Anderson also faces 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine regarding the felon in possession of a firearm charge. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Read more at ATF