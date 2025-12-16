Following the October 7, 2023, Hamas–Israel confrontation, extremist groups across both Sunni and Shia movements have framed martyrdom in ways that reinforce antisemitic violence. The “Martyrdom Vein” metaphorically channels ideology, influencing thought, perception, and the justification of attacks against Jewish communities. Publicly reported historical narratives, alongside digital narratives of grievance, have been used to legitimize violence and incite antisemitism across online spaces. Groups such as Hamas, ISIS-affiliated networks, Hezbollah, and Brotherhood-linked actors have deployed these narratives to justify attacks on civilians, strengthen collective identity, and mobilize new generations of extremists. This framing contributes to religious and ethnic hatred, including in Europe and other digital contexts.

By presenting martyrdom and self-sacrifice as the ultimate expression of faith, extremist Islamist groups manipulate religious texts and traditions. Islamist scholar Wasim Fathullah notes:

“One of the worst misconceptions is portraying a martyr as driven by despair or social failure. This distorts the mujahid’s purpose, who stands for building humanity and freedom [اﻟﻣﺟﺎھد اﻟﺣق]” (Fathullah, 2023).

For the past two years, Hamas and other extremist groups have sought to reshape the understanding of human existence in Gaza. In their ideological framework, “The Human” embodies profound significance, created by divine will with a specific purpose, serving as the central link in the overarching chain of existence. Within this framework, Hamas has reinterpreted life and death, turning death into a socially and spiritually valorized act. This narrative elevates individuals who die in conflict into symbolic figures, presenting self-sacrifice as heroic while obscuring the harm caused to civilians. Messaging such as “Children are born, and women get married” links ordinary life events to the glorification of self-sacrifice, reinforcing a continuous ideological framework across families and communities.

This ideological framing illustrates how extremist groups develop symbolic and linguistic systems around martyrdom, echoing Rapoport’s concept of “special languages,” where religious words and narratives justify violence and serve a collective purpose (Rapoport, 1991). By deliberately manipulating religious and historical terminology, these groups construct an environment in which acts of self-sacrifice are interpreted as divinely sanctioned, socially meaningful, and morally necessary. Just as religious concepts historically provided guidance and structure for communities, extremist actors harness similar frameworks to make violent acts comprehensible—and even admirable—within their ideological and social networks.

The “Martyrdom Vein” thus channels violence through a structured narrative of self-sacrifice, facilitating the transmission of extremist ideology. Self-sacrifice is no longer treated as a discrete act or operation; it becomes part of a connected narrative through which extremist al-Aqsa Flood ideology is continuously reinforced and normalized within community veins. The Martyrdom Vein does not produce violence mechanically; rather, it creates the symbolic and moral conditions under which violence becomes thinkable, justified, and ultimately actionable—particularly when activated by local grievances or enabling environments. In this sense, Gaza operates not just as a local grievance but as a symbolic conduit that activates individuals, compelling them to internalize collective suffering and perceive action as a moral duty reinforced by family members or peers.

These symbolic and linguistic mechanisms are not confined to conflict zones; they can resonate internationally. The December 14, 2025, Bondi Beach mass shooting in Sydney, targeting a Hanukkah celebration, illustrates how antisemitic narratives can influence individuals far from their original context. Authorities identified the gunmen as Naveed Akram, 24, and his father Sajid Akram, 50. Multiple media outlets reported that the father and son had pledged allegiance to the Sunni-Jihadi group ISIS, and that an Islamic State flag was allegedly present at the scene, though officials declined to publicly confirm these details at the time (ABC News, 2025; The Guardian, 2025). The son, Naveed, was reportedly investigated in 2019 over alleged ISIS ties (Times of Israel, 2025). At least 15 people were killed, and six were critically injured.

This case demonstrates how the Martyrdom Vein—the structured ideological narrative that valorizes self-sacrifice and frames collective enemies—can influence perception and action across borders, creating conditions in which violence is symbolically justified. The attack underscores that these narratives operate socially and digitally, shaping meaning and behavior even in local contexts removed from the original theaters of conflict.

Understanding the transmission of extremist narratives also requires attention to national, historical, and cultural contexts. Even within Islamic takfiri or jihadist frameworks, interpretations of jihad and martyrdom are not uniform across Muslim communities. In Pakistan, historical continuity and educational systems play a key role in shaping ideological reception. Figures from the medieval era—such as Ghazni, Ghori, and Aurangzeb—are often reinterpreted to legitimize modern militant movements, creating a symbolic and psychological framework for recruitment. Pakistan’s educational and religious institutions have historically emphasized these figures, framing them as defenders of Islam and heroes of historical conquest. This narrative fosters emotional loyalty and ideological alignment with jihadist principles, illustrating that extremist ideology is shaped by local history, culture, and educational exposure. The Pakistani context demonstrates that to fully understand jihadist ideology, researchers must trace how nationality and cultural background influence the interpretation and adoption of extremist narratives.

The Martyrdom Vein demonstrates that extremist ideology is both historically grounded and socially transmitted. By linking medieval historical symbols, local educational and cultural frameworks, and contemporary extremist narratives, groups create a continuity of ideology that sustains violence and antisemitic sentiment. Events like the Bondi Beach attack highlight the global consequences of this transmitted ideology, emphasizing that extremist narratives operate across borders while being shaped by local history and culture.

For national security services in Europe and the US, the threat model must shift from simply identifying specific foreign organizations to aggressively monitoring the digital and social transmission of the Vein’s core narrative. Counter-narrative efforts must be prioritized against the theological manipulation of “The Human” as the true mujahid and the normalization of self-sacrifice, as these are the precise ideological mechanisms that compel a known individual to move from surveillance to mass violence.

Sources:

Rapoport, D. C. (1991). Some general observations on religion and violence. Terrorism and Political Violence, 3(3), 118–140.

Times of Israel. (2025, December 14). Shooters in Sydney attack identified as father and son; ISIS flag said found in their car. https://www.timesofisrael.com/shooters-in-sydney-attack-ided-as-father-and-son-isis-flag-said-found-in-their-car/

Xinhua. (2025, December 15). Sydney shooter previously investigated over links to IS cell: local media. https://english.news.cn/asiapacific/20251215/482ae6e0480342d5b39ffd183fb35a83/c.html

The Guardian. (2025, December 14). Police decline to confirm reports of ISIS flag or manifesto found.