Frontline Watch: New Regional Assessments from Nigeria, Syria, and Myanmar

Frontline Watch provides a weekly update on emerging terrorist activities and global threat trends, with Counterterrorism Managing Editor Dr. Mahmut Cengiz examining the developments shaping the security landscape both domestically and internationally, with research assistance from Sean Dilallo, Brian Cortes, Ayse Selma Yilmaz, Floyd Alex Cross, Mahmoud Khalil, and Chris Dayton.

This edition features three analytical articles examining emerging regional security challenges and the evolving dynamics of global terrorism. In Northwest Nigeria’s New Jihadist Front: Trends from the First Half of 2026, Chris Dayton analyzes the expansion of Islamic State, al-Qaeda, and indigenous jihadist groups into Nigeria’s North-West and North-Central regions, highlighting how geography, inter-group competition, and cross-border dynamics are creating a new and increasingly complex theater of jihadist activity. In ISIS in Syria After Assad: A First Half 2026 Assessment, Floyd Alex Cross examines the sharp decline in ISIS attacks following Syria’s political transition while assessing the group’s remaining capabilities and the challenges that could enable its resurgence. Finally, in The Sino-Myanmar Axis: Strategic Paralysis and Hegemonic Belligerence, Jaideep Saikia explores the strategic relationship between China and Myanmar and its implications for regional stability, insurgency, and the evolving security environment in Southeast Asia. Together, these articles provide valuable insights into emerging terrorism and security trends across Africa, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific.

The edition also reviews military operations and policy signals related to counterterrorism, as well as notable terrorist attacks recorded from July 4 to July 10.

Counterterrorism Insights

Northwest Nigeria’s New Jihadist Front: Trends from the First Half of 2026

By Chris Dayton

Jihadist activity has surged in Nigeria’s North-West and North-Central Regions over the first half of 2026. Groups affiliated with the Islamic State, al-Qaeda, and indigenous Nigerian jihadist groups have expanded their presence in these regions. The emergence of these groups in the North-West and North-Central regions poses a great challenge to the Nigerian military, which is already battling jihadist groups in the Lake Chad region. These developments also challenge governance and state-to-state cooperation, as much of the violence takes place in Nigeria’s borderlands.

Read the full analysis here.

ISIS in Syria After Assad: A First Half 2026 Assessment

By Floyd Alex Cross

While ISIS remains a global threat, the capabilities of ISIS-core in Syria have steadily declined. The Syrian Government’s offensive in early 2026, followed by a subsequent integration deal between the Kurdish-led SDF and the Syrian Government, led to a sharp decline in ISIS attacks in Syria. ISIS retains remnants of its explosive manufacturing capabilities and the ability to conduct high-casualty SVIED (Suicide Vest Improvised Explosive Device) attacks. However, the group lacks the support zones, popular support, financial resources, and logistics and organizational capabilities it once possessed.

Read the full analysis here.

The Sino-Myanmar Axis: Strategic Paralysis and Hegemonic Belligerence

By Jaideep Saikia

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) is executing a sophisticated hybrid strategy to reduce Myanmar to a compliant geostrategic proxy. Beijing’s overarching objective is anchored in the “Malacca Dilemma,” the structural vulnerability where over 80% of Chinese energy imports pass through the highly contestable Malacca Strait chokepoint.

By turning Myanmar into a land bridge to the Indian Ocean via the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), Beijing secures a direct pipeline network to Yunnan province and a permanent deepwater naval foothold at the Kyaukphyu port.

To achieve this without overt military intervention, China employs a calculated “dual-track” doctrine. At the state level, Beijing provides diplomatic protection and high-end military hardware—including fighter jets and counter-drone systems—to the ruling military regime. At the same time, it maintains patron-client relationships with powerful non-state militias, leveraging its economic monopoly to enforce regional compliance while leaving the central state structurally paralyzed.

Read the full analysis here.

Counterterrorism Snapshot: Operations and Policy Signals (July 4 – July 10)

Between July 4 and July 10, 2026, counterterrorism efforts focused on disrupting jihadist offensives, preventing terrorist attacks, and strengthening international security cooperation. In Mali, joint operations by FAMa and the Russian Africa Corps repelled advances by JNIM and FLA, while Pakistan intensified counterterrorism operations in Balochistan, killing dozens of militants. Moroccan authorities foiled an advanced ISIS Sahel Province (ISSP) attack plot, and Syrian security forces arrested approximately 25 suspected ISIS members, including a senior regional leader, following the Damascus bombings. Elsewhere, the United States continued prosecuting ISIS supporters, announced plans to remove Syria’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation, and convened international efforts to address transnational far-left terrorism, underscoring the broadening scope of contemporary counterterrorism priorities.

Between July 4 and 5, 2026, in Mali, FAMa and the Russian Africa Corps launched airstrikes against Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) targets to repel their offensive.

On July 4, 2026, Indian law enforcement authorities announced that a member of the Pakistani-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Jihadist terrorist group was killed in Jammu and Kashmir Province during an anti-terror operation, and that other members of a LeT network operating within India were arrested. This counterterrorism development marks a revival of the broader efforts by the Indian government to crack down on Jihadist terrorism, which began in May 2026 with Operation Sheruwali. The operation involved joint search operations by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to dismantle Jihadist networks, mainly LeT, that operate across the contentious Kashmir region.

In response to the recent spike in violence, Pakistani Security Forces have launched a series of counterterrorism operations in Balochistan. Between July 5th and the 11th, 90 militants were killed during these operations.

On July 5, 2026, the Philippine Army announced that a regional leader of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), a jihadist terrorist group, was killed in a shootout during a joint military-police operation in Maguindanao del Norte Province.

On July 6, 2026, in Morocco, members of the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (CBJI) raided several safehouses belonging to the Islamic State Sahel Province (ISSP) and foiled an attack at an advanced stage of preparation. At least ten people were arrested. Partially constructed IEDs, a vehicle modified for suicide bombing, and other materials were seized.

On July 8, 2026, in Kidal Region, Mali, FAMa and the Russian Africa Corps broke the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM)’s siege and retook the town of Anéfis.

On July 8, 2026, a Maryland man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to provide material support for ISIS. The man was arrested in October 2024 while attempting to travel to Somalia.

On July 8, 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump informed Congress of his administration’s intent to remove Syria’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation.

On July 9, 2026, the Washington Post reported that U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio has invited senior government officials from more than 60 countries to a meeting next week on “transnational far-left terrorism.”

On July 9, 2026, in Ash al-Warwar, Qatifa, and in Sayyida Zeinab and Qudsaya in Damascus and Rif Dimashq Provinces, Syria, the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate (GIS) arrested suspected ISIS members believed to be tied to the July 7th bombings. Approximately 25 people were arrested. These arrests included Firas al-Dagher, a senior member of the organization and ISIS “Governor” of Lebanon and Palestine.

On July 10, 2026, between Langenfeld and Leverkusen, in Germany, a left-wing group called “Angry Birds Commando” ignitedfires in two places along a railroad, causing disruptions in rail traffic. No casualties were reported in the attack. The group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Terrorist Attacks Worldwide (July 4 – July 10)

Between July 4 and July 10, 2026, terrorist and extremist violence remained intense across multiple regions, highlighting the continued evolution of both jihadist and organized criminal threats. In Africa, JNIM intensified its offensive in Mali and Burkina Faso through coordinated attacks on military positions, while ISWAP attempted to strike the regional capital of Maiduguri in Nigeria. In the Middle East, ISIS demonstrated its continued operational capability by carrying out coordinated IED attacks in Damascus targeting the security perimeter during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit, while the Houthis continued attacks against Yemeni government forces and commercial shipping. In South Asia, the TTP, BLA, and ISPP conducted deadly attacks against police, military personnel, civilians, and religious minorities across Pakistan. Meanwhile, in Mexico, cartel violence remained widespread, with CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel continuing targeted killings, attacks on public officials, drone-assisted clashes, and assaults on security forces, underscoring the increasingly insurgent-like tactics employed by transnational criminal organizations.

Middle East

On July 5, 2026, in Hodeidah, Yemen, suspected Houthi fighters launched a coordinated assault on positions held by Yemeni government forces, killing at least 16 government soldiers and wounding more than 22 others. Yemeni military officials said government forces repelled the attack and claimed that dozens of Houthi fighters were also killed. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

On July 5, 2026, southwest of Hodeidah, Yemen, the Houthis, using a boat, launched an attack using firearms towards a commercial cargo vessel. No injuries were reported, and the vessel continued safely. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

On July 7, 2026, in Damascus, Syria, ISIS members detonated two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) outside the security perimeter around visiting French President Emmanuel Macron. One person was killed, and 36 were wounded. This attack demonstrates ISIS’s continued capability to carry out Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attacks (CCTAs) in Damascus. ISIS criticized the French President’s visit, though it has not directly claimed responsibility for the attacks as of the time of writing.

Africa

On July 4, 2026, in Kidal Region, Mali, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) launched a renewed offensive, seizing the town of Anéfis and surrounding the security forces in the town’s garrison.

On July 4, 2026, in Mali, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) launched coordinated attacks on several FAMa military bases across the country.

On July 4, 2026, in Anefis, Kidal Region, Mali, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) ambushed a Russian Africa Corps and FAMa convoy en route to resupply the town from Gao. A Russian helicopter was shot down during the battle.

On July 4, 2026, in Burkina Faso, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) launched coordinated attacks on army camps nationwide, killing more than 50 soldiers.

On July 10, 2026, in Borno State, Nigeria, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attempted to attack the regional capital, Maiduguri, but was repelled.

Asia

On July 5, 2026, in Hanna Urak, Balochistan, Pakistan, clashes erupted between locals and members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Three civilians were killed, nine were injured, and seven were kidnapped. Four militants were also killed. The TTP later released the kidnapped victims.

On July 6, 2026, in Ziarat District, Balochistan, Pakistan, the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) attacked a police post, killing at least nine police officers and abducting 18 others. The 18 abducted officers were later killed by the TTP.

On July 8, 2026, in Bela, Balochistan, Pakistan, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) attacked an army convoy, killing 11 soldiers and injuring three others. The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack.

On July 8, 2026, in Khuzdar, Balochistan, Pakistan, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) carried out a suicide bombing targeting the residence of Shafiqur Rehman Mengal, a member of the Pakistan People’s Party and a militia leader. The attack killed 17 people, including seven police officers, and injured about 30 others. Mengal was not killed. Five militants were also killed in the attack. The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack.

On July 8, 2026, in Mastung District, Balochistan, Pakistan, Islamic State Pakistan Province (ISPP) shot and killed two Christians. ISPP claimed responsibility for the attack.

On July 8, 2026, in Ragh District, Badakhshan Province, Afghanistan, the National Resistance Front (NRF) claimed to have attacked a Taliban vehicle, killing two Taliban fighters, wounding three others, and destroying the armored vehicle.

Mexico and Latin America

On July 4, 2026, in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, Mexico, suspected members of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) carried out an armed attack that killed one man and seriously injured another. Authorities responding to reports of a traffic collision and gunfire found one victim dead beside a motorcycle and a second victim with gunshot wounds about 200 meters away. The injured individual was transported to a hospital, and authorities secured the scene for investigation. No group claimed responsibility.

On July 5, 2026, in Culiacan, Sinaloa, suspected Sinaloa Cartel members shot and killed regional norteño singer José Adán, a former member of Los Nuevos Rebeldes, outside his residence. According to reports, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle, and one allegedly called the victim by name before opening fire. Paramedics responding to the scene found the victim dead, and authorities secured the area for a forensic investigation. No group claimed responsibility.

On July 7, 2026, in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexican Army personnel, in coordination with the Sinaloa Public Security Secretariat (SSPS), conducted an operation that resulted in the death of Cristhian Guadalupe Pérez Pérez, alias “El Texas” or “El 01,” a 36-year-old identified by authorities as a plaza leader for Los Chapitos, a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. Authorities said Pérez was responsible for coordinating Los Chapitos’ armed operations against the rival La Mayiza faction in central Sinaloa as part of an ongoing internal conflict within the Sinaloa Cartel. The operation took place at the Paralela Parque Residencial housing complex in the Infonavit Humaya sector of Culiacan. During the operation, authorities seized a significant weapons cache, including one 5.56x45mm machine gun, seven assault rifles (including AK-47 and AR-15 platforms), 3,461 rounds of ammunition in various calibers (including 91 rounds of .50 caliber), two fragmentation grenades, four tactical vests, six ballistic plates, approximately 100 doses of suspected cocaine, and two vehicles.

On July 7, 2026, in Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, Mexican federal security authorities seized 1,187 kilograms of cocaine linked to the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) during an inspection at the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas. The operation was conducted in coordination among the Mexican Navy (SEMAR), the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), and Maritime Customs authorities. Authorities reported that the suspected narcotics were concealed in 20 packages inside a vessel.

On July 7, 2026, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, suspected members of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) killed former Fresnillo municipal president Benjamín Medrano Quezada in an armed attack at an ice cream shop in the Santa Elena de la Cruz neighborhood. According to authorities, Medrano Quezada was identified by family members at the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) after the shooting. Investigators reported that the attack occurred at the Cherry Melted ice cream shop on Avenida Experiencia near Calle Cintra, in an area where Medrano Quezada lived. According to the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office, two suspects arrived on a motorcycle; one, described as a heavyset, helmeted male, entered the establishment, allegedly shot Medrano Quezada at close range without warning, and fled the scene.

On July 8, 2026, in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, Jalisco, suspected members of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) killed a 25-year-old man. Authorities responding to a 911 call found the victim dead in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head. Preliminary reports indicated the body had been at the scene for about 10 hours before discovery. The incident remains under investigation, and no group claimed responsibility.

On July 8, 2026, in Jitotol, Chiapas, suspected members of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) were linked to the killings of six men and two women, whose bodies were found along the federal highway between Jitotol and La Cumbre. Preliminary investigations suggest the multiple homicide may be connected to ongoing criminal violence in northern Chiapas. The State Attorney General’s Office reported that the primary investigative line involves a dispute over retail drug distribution among local criminal groups operating in the region. Residents reported increased violence in the area, including the burning of a passenger transport vehicle on the same roadway following the announcement of the arrest of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho.”

On July 8-9, 2026, in eastern Michoacan, members of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) engaged in a violent confrontation with the criminal organization known as “Grupo X,” resulting in at least one death, a civilian driver’s injury, road blockades, and the reported use of drones carrying improvised explosive devices. According to authorities, the clashes began shortly before midnight and continued for several hours, with residents of Zinapécuaro reporting sustained gunfire from high-caliber weapons and explosions in the municipal seat and the community of San Miguel Taimeo. The violence prompted residents to remain sheltered in their homes as security forces responded to the situation.

On July 9, 2026, in Morelia, Michoacán, suspected members of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) killed former General Coordinator of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) Investigative Police, Julio Meza Gaona, in an armed attack while he was dining at a taco restaurant on Avenida Acueducto. According to authorities, emergency services received reports of gunfire in the area at approximately 11:00 p.m., prompting local police to respond. They confirmed Meza Gaona’s death and notified the FGE.

On July 10, 2026, in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, suspected members of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) shot and killed a 41-year-old man. According to reports, the victim reached a Cruz Verde medical facility on his own after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen but later died from his injuries while receiving treatment. The incident remains under investigation, and no group has claimed responsibility.

On July 10, 2026, in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, suspected members of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) carried out an armed attack that killed a 25-year-old man and injured a 23-year-old woman. Authorities responded to reports of about seven gunshots and found the male victim dead at the scene with head wounds. The injured woman sustained a gunshot wound to her left arm and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation, and no group has claimed responsibility.

On July 10, 2026, in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, suspected Sinaloa Cartel members carried out an armed attack at a private clinic, killing one female employee and injuring another. According to reports, several armed individuals entered the medical facility and opened fire. Both victims were transported for medical treatment, but one later died from her injuries. The incident remains under investigation, and no group has claimed responsibility.

On July 10, 2026, in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, a suspected Sinaloa Cartel member shot and killed a man inside a garage. According to reports, the victim was in a meeting at a residence when an assailant opened fire, shooting him in the head at close range. The incident remains under investigation, and no group has claimed responsibility.

On July 10, 2026, in the Mexicali Valley, Baja California, authorities arrested Cristian Jovany Acosta García, also known as “El Muerto,” “El Sapo,” and “El Ojón,” during an operation targeting suspected organized crime members. According to official reports, Acosta García was identified as an alleged leader of a criminal cell operating in the southern Mexicali Valley and was considered a priority security target due to his suspected involvement in organized crime and multiple violent incidents in the region. Authorities reported that he was allegedly linked to “El Isra,” identified as a key operator of Los Rusos, a faction associated with the Sinaloa Cartel’s Mayito Flaco, which maintains a presence in Baja California and has been linked to various criminal activities. The arrest was carried out without reported casualties, and authorities continue to investigate Acosta García’s alleged criminal activities.

On July 10, 2026, in Zacapu, Michoacán, authorities arrested the director and deputy director of the municipal Public Security Department as part of an investigation into their alleged involvement in the serious aggravated theft of firearms and their possible connection to an ambush that killed five Guardia Civil officers in the community of La Mojonera, Nahuatzen, on June 10. According to the Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), arrest warrants were executed against both officials after investigators identified possible links between the stolen weapons and the armed group responsible for the attack. Authorities reported that the firearms allegedly taken from police custody may have ended up in the hands of the assailants, who were identified by investigative sources as suspected members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue examining the alleged roles of the detained officials and the circumstances surrounding the attack.