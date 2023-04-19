Garland on Oklahoma City Bombing Anniversary: ‘We Remain Vigilant in the Face of Domestic Terrorism’

The Justice Department issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in recognition of the 28th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing, which took place on April 19, 1995, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma:

“Today, we mark 28 years since a domestic terrorist bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995.

“Today, we remember the 168 people, including 19 children, whose lives were taken and the hundreds who were injured. We send our deepest condolences to the families who are still mourning an unspeakable loss. We commemorate the extraordinary resilience and grace that the Oklahoma City community continues to demonstrate in the wake of that loss.

“And today, here at the Justice Department, we recommit ourselves to doing everything we can to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again. We remain vigilant in the face of the threat posed by domestic terrorism. And we remain committed to pursuing accountability for those who perpetrate such attacks and to pursuing justice for the victims and survivors.

“We will never forget what happened in Oklahoma City on April 19. We will never stop telling and retelling the story of that day, and of how the Oklahoma City community responded to hatred and division with compassion and unity. And we will never stop working to honor the memories of those we lost.”

