Gaza’s Top Islamic Scholar Issues Fatwa Criticising 7 October Attack

Fires in Israel and the Gaza strip, contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data [2023] - 7 October 2023 (Photo:Pierre Markuse, CC BY 2.0)

The most prominent Islamic scholar in Gaza has issued a rare, powerful fatwa condemning Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack on Israel, which triggered the devastating war in the Palestinian territory.

Professor Dr Salman al-Dayah, a former dean of the Faculty of Sharia and Law at the Hamas-affiliated Islamic University of Gaza, is one of the region’s most respected religious authorities, so his legal opinion carries significant weight among Gaza’s two million population, which is predominantly Sunni Muslim.

A fatwa is a non-binding Islamic legal ruling from a respected religious scholar usually based on the Quran or the Sunnah – the sayings and practices of the Prophet Muhammad.

Read the rest of the story at BBC.

