German Authorities Foil Hamas-Linked Terror Plot Against Jewish Institutions

German federal prosecutors announced the arrest of three suspected Hamas operatives accused of planning attacks against Israeli and Jewish institutions in Germany, culminating a multi-month surveillance operation conducted in coordination with Israeli intelligence services.

The arrests, which took place Tuesday, September 30, in Berlin – one day before Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar – resulted in the seizure of substantial weaponry, including an AK-47 assault rifle, multiple handguns, and significant quantities of ammunition, according to Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office.

International Intelligence Cooperation

The Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence service, revealed Friday that it played a crucial role in identifying and tracking the suspected cell through close coordination with German security and intelligence services. The Israeli agency characterized the operation as part of a broader European effort that has led to multiple arrests and the discovery of weapons caches across several countries.

“This effort spanned several countries and was part of an extensive Mossad effort throughout Europe during which weapons caches were located and further arrests were made of operatives suspected of terrorist offenses,” the Mossad stated.

The Suspects and Allegations

The three detained individuals – identified in accordance with German privacy laws as Abed Al G. and Ahmad I., both German citizens, and Wael F.M., born in Lebanon – face charges of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the German state and membership in a foreign terrorist organization.

According to prosecutors, the suspects had been procuring firearms and ammunition since summer 2024, with the weapons intended for use in assassination attacks targeting Israeli or Jewish facilities within Germany. Anti-terrorism investigators had maintained surveillance on the suspects for an extended period before operational forces intervened during a weapons handover in the German capital.

Additional police searches were conducted simultaneously in Leipzig and Oberhausen, according to German media reports. The suspects are scheduled to appear before a federal judge Thursday.

Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by the European Union, the United States, and several other nations, issued a statement denying any connection to the arrested individuals. This incident marks the second significant Hamas-related prosecution in Germany this year. In February, four Hamas members went on trial in Berlin on charges of plotting attacks on Jewish sites in Europe.

Heightened Security Environment

The arrests underscore the elevated threat environment facing Jewish communities and Israeli interests across Europe since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing Gaza conflict. Law enforcement agencies throughout the continent have intensified security measures and patrols around Jewish institutions amid a documented surge in antisemitic incidents.

Antisemitic incidents have been reported to Community Security Trust (CST) at an increased rate since the 2023 Hamas terror attack in Israel. CST recorded 1,521 antisemitic incidents across the UK in the first half of 2025, the second-highest total ever reported to CST in the first six months of any year.

Germany, in particular, maintains stringent security protocols at synagogues and Jewish facilities, reflecting both its historical responsibility stemming from the Holocaust and its status as one of Israel’s strongest European allies. The country notably refrained from joining France, Britain, and other Western nations in recognizing a Palestinian state last month—a decision aligned with positions held by Israel and the Trump administration, who view such recognition as premature and potentially rewarding Hamas for its October 7 attack.

The timing of the arrests, immediately preceding Yom Kippur, mirrors the timing of other recent attacks, including a synagogue attack in Manchester, England, during the same holy day that left two dead and several seriously wounded, further highlighting the persistent threat targeting Jewish communities during religious observances.

Implications for Counterterrorism Strategy

This case demonstrates the critical importance of international intelligence sharing and sustained surveillance operations in disrupting terrorist plots before they reach the execution phase. The successful interdiction of weapons and suspects prior to any attack represents a significant counterterrorism achievement, particularly given the apparent sophistication of the procurement operation and the timing selected for the alleged attacks.

Security officials continue to emphasize vigilance as the threat landscape remains dynamic, with terrorist organizations seeking to exploit vulnerabilities and capitalize on geopolitical tensions to advance their agendas through violence against civilian targets.