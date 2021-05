A German military officer has gone on trial, accused of posing as a Syrian refugee and planning far-right terrorism attacks on politicians.

Named only as Lt Franco A, the officer – who was based in France – led an extraordinary double life, registered as a refugee called David Benjamin.

He was eventually caught in 2017 trying to retrieve a handgun found by a cleaner in a toilet at Vienna airport.

Read more at BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)