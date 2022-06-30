German Police Target Religious Extremist Propaganda

On June 28, the German Regional Police (Landeskriminalamt) struck against the so-called ‘Caliphate State’ religious extremist organization. German law enforcement officers from six German States raided 50 locations in a joint operation and arrested three individuals. During the house searches, officers seized three firearms, propaganda material, and more than EUR 270,000. Investigators are currently working on identifying international links.

The arrested individuals are suspected members of ‘Caliphate State’, which is a banned organization in Germany. Germany made membership of this organization illegal in 2001. The prohibition order states that the ideology of the ‘Caliphate State’ violates the principle of democracy since it demands the primacy of the Sharia law over democratic institutions. At that time, the so-called ‘Caliphate State’ organization had about 4,000 members. The members of this well-structured illegal network, which is widely spread across Germany, focus on radicalization and collection of funds. One of the prominent figures, a son of the founder of the organization, was arrested in Germany and extradited to Turkey in 2004, where he was jailed until 2016.

Europol facilitated the information exchange and supported the case with operational analysis. During the action day, Europol provided support by deploying an expert to Germany to crosscheck operational information against Europol’s databases and provide links to investigators in the field.

