Thursday, November 13, 2025
Germany Jails Three Syrians Who Fought for ‘Terror Group’

November 13, 2025
A German court on Tuesday sentenced three Syrian men to prison for involvement in a foreign terrorist group during the civil war after a trial that lasted more than a year.

The three defendants, identified only partially as Amer Tarak A., Sohail A. and Basel O., received sentences ranging from four and a half to nearly 10 years from the Munich court.

All three belonged to an armed rebel group called Liwa Jund Al-Rahman, which Amer Tarak A. allegedly founded, and two were also found guilty of war crimes.

Read the rest of the story at Arab News.

