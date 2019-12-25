Germany: Nine Terror Attacks Prevented Since Berlin Christmas Market Killings

Since the 2016 terrorist attack in Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz, German authorities have prevented a further nine attacks of a similar nature, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said Sunday.

Indeed, last month alone, two acts of terror were thwarted, the BKA told Germany’s Welt am Sonntag.

The head of the organization’s recently formed department for “Islamist-motivated terrorism / extremism,” Sven Kurenbach, told the newspaper that the death of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October may provoke more attacks. Kurenbach said: “After the death of the IS leader, there was an increasing call for terror in the West in radical Islamist circles.”

Read more at Deutsche Welle

