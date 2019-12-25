Germany: Nine Terror Attacks Prevented Since Berlin Christmas Market Killings

Since the 2016 terrorist attack in Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz, German authorities have prevented a further nine attacks of a similar nature, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said Sunday.

Indeed, last month alone, two acts of terror were thwarted, the BKA told Germany’s Welt am Sonntag.

The head of the organization’s recently formed department for “Islamist-motivated terrorism / extremism,” Sven Kurenbach, told the newspaper that the death of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October may provoke more attacks. Kurenbach said: “After the death of the IS leader, there was an increasing call for terror in the West in radical Islamist circles.”

Read more at Deutsche Welle

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top
Malcare WordPress Security