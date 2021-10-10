Germany Suspends Soldiers in Military Guard Over Far-Right Allegations

Germany is investigating a far-right extremist organization within the military’s honor guard battalion, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The group reportedly refers to itself as the “wolf pack” (Wolfsrudel) and is also being scrutinized for its initiation rituals and sexual abuse. Adolf Hitler’s secret bunker near Berlin, where he spent the latter days of the war and killed himself, was known as the wolf’s lair (Wolfschanze).

The 2nd Company within the prestigious battalion, best known for welcoming foreign heads of state and for high-profile military processions or honors, has been “withdrawn” from active service while the reports are investigated, Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Collatz told reporters in Berlin. The officers implicated have been relieved of their duties.

