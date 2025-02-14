GOP Wants $100B Defense Increase for Iron Dome, Other Projects - HS Today

Republicans in both the House and Senate are pushing for at least a $100 billion increase in defense spending over the next decade to support President Trump’s agenda including the creation of an “Iron Dome for America” missile defense.
The Senate Budget Committee unveiled a budget blueprint on Tuesday proposing a $150 billion increase from fiscal years 2025 to 2034 in defense spending to strengthen the U.S. Navy, support the defense industrial base, develop an integrated air and missile defense system, and continue the modernization of strategic nuclear forces.
The House Budget Committee’s blueprint, released on Wednesday, suggests a $100 billion spending cap for the military.
Read the rest of the story at MeriTalk.