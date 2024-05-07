Colorado Governor Polis, Colorado Attorney General Weiser and Larry A. Mizel, together with distinguished guests, gathered today, May 7, at the grand opening of the newly redesigned CELL Exhibit. This groundbreaking exhibit, developed with the help of leading national security experts and designed by Emmy Award-winning artists, offers visitors an immersive experience that addresses the most pressing domestic and international security threats.

The exhibit features 12 unique sections that explore the impact of September 11, 2001, the root causes of violent extremism and effective prevention strategies, the influence of world leaders and state-sponsored terrorism on global security and the importance of reporting suspicious activities. The exhibit features a twisted steel beam from the World Trade Center, replicas of items used by violent extremists to recruit followers and carry out attacks, immersive multimedia experiences and interactive displays that are updated in real time as the threats and our understanding of them continue to grow and change. The new CELL Exhibit will empower visitors to play an active role in strengthening community safety.

Governor Polis expressed his admiration, stating: “The CELL’s dedication to educating and empowering individuals is a beacon of hope in a world often clouded by uncertainty and fear. I encourage all Coloradans to visit the CELL and become empowered to help make a difference.”