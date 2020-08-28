Green Berets Receive Valor Awards for Grueling Eight-Hour Firefight Against Elite Taliban Force in Afghanistan

A group of Green Berets has received valor awards for their heroic actions during a grueling eight-hour firefight against Taliban forces in Afghanistan last year, the Army announced last week.

In August 2019, an operational detachment made up of Army Special Forces soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) “stumbled upon” a conference between an “elite Taliban force” and their advisors in a small village in Afghanistan’s Faryab province, an Army official told Task & Purpose.

The ensuing eight-hour firefight found the soldiers in such close proximity to the Taliban force that “they could hear the enemy speaking, as well as the sound of the spoons being released from their grenades,” said Maj. Andrew Harshbarger, a spokesman for 7th Group.

