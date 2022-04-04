Guantanamo Bay Detainee Sufiyan Barhoumi Transferred to Algeria

The Department of Defense announced Saturday the repatriation of Sufiyan Barhoumi from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to Algeria.

On August 9, 2016, the Periodic Review Board process determined that law of war detention of Mr. Barhoumi was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States. Therefore, the PRB recommended that Mr. Barhoumi be repatriated to his native country of Algeria, subject to security and humane treatment assurances.

On Feb. 4, 2022, Secretary of Defense Austin notified Congress of his intent to repatriate Mr. Barhoumi to Algeria, and, in consultation with our Algerian partners, we completed the requirements for responsible transfers.

The United States appreciates the willingness of Algeria, and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts toward a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing of the Guantanamo Bay facility.

The PRB process was established by the President’s March 7, 2011, Executive Order 13567. It is consistent with section 1023 of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2012 and affirmed in Executive Order 13823 (January 30, 2018).

The PRB panel consists of one senior career official each from the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice, and State, along with the Joint Staff and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Today, 37 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay: 18 are eligible for transfer; 7 are eligible for a Periodic Review Board; 10 are involved in the military commissions process; and two detainees have been convicted in military commissions.

