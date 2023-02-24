Guantanamo Bay Detainee Transfers Announced

The Department of Defense announced on Feb. 23 the repatriations of Abdul Rabbani and Mohammed Rabbani from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to Pakistan.

On May 13, 2021, after Review Committee action pursuant to Executive Order 13567, it was determined that continued law of war detention of Abdul Rabbani (ISN 1460) was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the security of the United States.

On August 17, 2021, a Periodic Review Board (PRB) determined by consensus that continued law of war detention of Mohammad Rabbani (ISN 1461) was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States and that the national security risk from Mohammad Rabbani could be adequately mitigated. Pursuant to Executive Order 13567, that determination became final on October 7, 2021, after all Principals concurred.

On January 18, 2023, Secretary of Defense Austin notified Congress of his intent to repatriate Abdul and Mohammed Rabbani to the Government of Pakistan, and, in consultation with the Pakistani partners, the Defense Department completed the requirements for transfer.

The United States appreciates the willingness of the Government of Pakistan and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility.

The PRB process was established by the President’s March 7, 2011, Executive Order 13567. It is consistent with section 1023 of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2012 and affirmed in Executive Order 13823 (January 30, 2018).

The PRB panel consists of one senior career official each from the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice, and State, along with the Joint Staff and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Today, 32 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay: 18 are eligible for transfer; 3 are eligible for a Periodic Review Board; 9 are involved in the military commissions process; and 2 remaining detainees have been convicted in military commissions.

