Guardsman Removed from D.C. Mission After FBI Said Troop ‘Expressed White Supremacist Ideology’ Online

An Ohio National Guard member was removed from the mission in Washington, D.C., after the FBI uncovered information indicating they expressed white supremacist ideology on the internet prior to the assignment.

The individual was a soldier from the Ohio Guard’s Company C, 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment, based in the northwest part of the state. The soldier was a private first class who has been a member since May 2018, said Ohio Guard spokeswoman Stephanie Beougher in a statement.

“If true, these are egregious allegations,” the statement reads.

