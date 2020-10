Guatemala on Friday designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. The designation reportedly includes all of the Iranian-backed Shiite group’s branches.

Overnight Friday, Estonia, a member of the UN Security Council, announced that it, too, has labeled the Lebanese movement a terrorist group.

Sudan, Israel’s latest partner is peace, is also considering designating Hezbollah as a terrorist group, al-Arabiya reported.

