Gunman Charged With Terrorism Offenses After Two Killed in Oslo Attack

By Kylie Bielby
The Norwegian capital was planning to hold its annual Pride parade. (Unsplash/Nick Night)

Norwegian police are investigating an attack as an act of terrorism after two people were killed and several injured after a gunman opened fire in central Oslo on Saturday night. The attack happened at a gay bar as Oslo prepared to host its annual Pride parade. The gunman continued his rampage on the streets outside the bar at an another venue.

Police have arrested a suspected perpetrator and charged him with murder, attempted murder and terrorist acts. News reports say the suspect is a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, and that he was detained minutes after embarking on the shooting spree

The National Police Directorate issued a statement on the morning of June 25 to announce that the police force is collaborating with the Police Security Service to gather intelligence surrounding the attack. The statement added that an order has been sent out by the director of police to immediately arm all emergency personnel. Norwegian police are not usually armed.

Although police believe the attacker acted alone, districts around the country will be increasing their security at Pride events and LGBTQ+ venues as a precaution.

National Police Directorate statement (in Norwegian)

Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

