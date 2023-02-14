44.2 F
Gunman Targets 2 Buildings on Michigan State Campus, Killing 3 Before Killing Self

Police "unsure of any affiliation that the suspect had to the university" as they work to determine his identity and potential motive.

By Bridget Johnson
An image of the Michigan State University shooter on Feb. 13, 2023. (MSU Police and Public Safety)

Three people were killed and five wounded by a shooter on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing, Mich., on Monday night, resulting in a campus lockdown that was lifted after the suspect was confronted by law enforcement off- campus and shot himself.

Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman confirmed at a late-night press conference that a person whose description matched the image circulated from campus security cameras “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound” after police spotted the man walking in a location not revealed by authorities.

“This truly has been a nightmare that we are living tonight,” Rozman said, adding that police are “relieved to no longer have an active threat while we realize there is so much healing that will need to take place.”

Rozman stressed that the mass shooting is “still a fluid situation” with “several different crimes scenes” to process with state and federal partners, working around the clock to try to piece together what happened.

“We are unsure of any affiliation that the suspect had to the university,” Rozman said, adding that police are working to determine his identity.

Officials are also working to identify the victims; Rozman said he was not sure if they were students.

The first report of shots was received at 8:18 p.m. Officers responded to Berkey Hall — a building on the northern boundary of campus that houses the College of Social Science, the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, and the Department of Sociology — within minutes, Rozman said. While officers were in Berkey Hall the shooter moved over to the MSU Union, and after firing shots there exited out of the north door of the union. Two of the fatalities occurred at Berkey Hall and one fatality happened at the MSU Union. Rozman said reports that there were additional shooting scenes were erroneous.

In addition to the three confirmed fatalities, five people were injured — some with life-threatening injuries — and transported to Sparrow Hospital.

“We have absolutely no information on what the motive is,” Rozman said.

He called the initial response to the shooting “overwhelming” with “hundreds” of officers from all of the campus police department’s law enforcement partners — state, local, and federal — rapidly coming together in a coordinated effort to resolve the incident and secure the university.

Rozman said the emergency operations center had been activated and credited pre-planning including county-wide active-shooter response training for the smooth response.

Rozman said the campus had not received any threats in the past several days. “We were not aware of a threat before this,” he said.

Bridget Johnson
Bridget Johnson is the Managing Editor for Homeland Security Today. A veteran journalist whose news articles and analyses have run in dozens of news outlets across the globe, Bridget first came to Washington to be online editor and a foreign policy writer at The Hill. Previously she was an editorial board member at the Rocky Mountain News and syndicated nation/world news columnist at the Los Angeles Daily News. Bridget is a terrorism analyst and security consultant with a specialty in online open-source extremist propaganda, incitement, recruitment, and training. She hosts and presents in Homeland Security Today law enforcement training webinars studying a range of counterterrorism topics including conspiracy theory extremism, complex coordinated attacks, critical infrastructure attacks, arson terrorism, drone and venue threats, antisemitism and white supremacists, anti-government extremism, and WMD threats. She is a Senior Risk Analyst for Gate 15 and a private investigator. Bridget is an NPR on-air contributor and has contributed to USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, New York Observer, National Review Online, Politico, New York Daily News, The Jerusalem Post, The Hill, Washington Times, RealClearWorld and more, and has myriad television and radio credits including Al-Jazeera, BBC and SiriusXM.

