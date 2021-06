Investigators have found the gunman who killed two people Saturday in Winthrop, Massachusetts, had made “some troubling white supremacist rhetoric” that targeted Black and Jewish people, and both his victims were Black, officials said Sunday.

The shooting is now being investigated as a hate crime, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

The gunman “walked by several other people that were not Black and they are alive. They were not harmed,” she said.

Read more at NBC 10 Boston

