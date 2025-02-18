34.2 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Counterterrorism

Hamas Frees 3 More Hostages, Including American-iIsraeli Sagui Dekel-Chen, as Gaza Ceasefire Endures

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

American-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, was among three hostages released by Hamas on Saturday morning after being held in captivity in Gaza for almost a year and a half. The other two hostages handed over to Red Cross personnel in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis were Israelis Sasha Troufanov, 29, and Iair Horn, 46.

The men were led onto a stage by Hamas operatives in Khan Younis, all walking without apparent serious injuries, and they read statements but Israeli television did not broadcast the audio of the remarks.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed soon after that the Red Cross had transferred the men to the IDF, and that they had crossed the Gaza border into Israel.

Read the rest of the story at CBS News.

Previous article
Iraqi Forces Conduct Airstrike Against ISIS, Enabled by CENTCOM Forces
Next article
Pam Bondi Sworn in as U.S. Attorney General Following Senate Confirmation
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals