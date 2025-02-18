Hamas Frees 3 More Hostages, Including American-iIsraeli Sagui Dekel-Chen, as Gaza Ceasefire Endures

American-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, was among three hostages released by Hamas on Saturday morning after being held in captivity in Gaza for almost a year and a half. The other two hostages handed over to Red Cross personnel in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis were Israelis Sasha Troufanov, 29, and Iair Horn, 46.

The men were led onto a stage by Hamas operatives in Khan Younis, all walking without apparent serious injuries, and they read statements but Israeli television did not broadcast the audio of the remarks.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed soon after that the Red Cross had transferred the men to the IDF, and that they had crossed the Gaza border into Israel.

