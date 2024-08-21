54.2 F
Hamas, Islamic Jihad claim responsibility for bomb blast in Tel Aviv

CCTV footage shows the driver of the truck who is believed to have detonated his backpack during a failed terrorist attack on Sunday 18th August, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The armed wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility on Monday for a bomb blast near a synagogue in Tel Aviv that Israeli police and the Shin Bet intelligence agency described as a terrorist attack.

A man who was carrying the bomb was killed and a passerby was injured in the incident late on Sunday, according to police at the scene in Israel’s commercial capital.

Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer said the man was carrying a backpack loaded with explosives that detonated “before he managed to reach a more heavily populated area”.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.

