43.9 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Counterterrorism

Hamas Mass Abduction Event May Lead to Global Copycat Attacks

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(Congregation Beth Israel photo)

Massacres and large-scale abductions of civilians such as seen in Israel on October 7 are nearly unprecedented in the annals of global terrorism, an already horrific history that includes atrocities such as the hijacking of civilian aircraft, the deliberate crashing of planes into skyscrapers, and the execution of civilians using various methods — sometimes broadcast live to the world.

But the events of October 7 are a world apart, according to Prof. Boaz Ganor, president of Reichman University and founder of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT).

“What happened on October 7 is unprecedented from an Israeli perspective, and the only known international precedent is the abduction of 276 girls by Boko Haram” in Nigeria in 2014, Ganor told The Times of Israel in a recent interview.

Previous article
Threat from Within? Unreformed Counterterrorism Infrastructure Raises Concerns About Misuse
Next article
Former Border Chief Rodney Scott: Terror Threats are ‘Real’ as Border Remains Open
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights