Hamas training videos, posted months ago, foreshadowed assault on Israel

A rocket-propelled warhead fizzes towards an Israeli military outpost. Armed Hamas militants storm a settlement in white pick-up trucks. An Israeli soldier, hands behind his back, is led off as a hostage, a gun to his back.

The scenes look like those filmed during Hamas’ terror attack on Israel on Saturday. They are, in fact, from training videos published online by the militant wing of the group months ago.

“Attack training was conducted on the ground simulating an assault on enemy settlements and sites around the Gaza Strip,” the group said in a message accompanied by a video posted online in September, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Read the rest of this story from CBS News here.