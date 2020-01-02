New York State troopers provide security outside of a synagogue on Jan. 1, 2019. (New York Governor’s Office/Twitter)

Hanukkah Stabbing Victim’s Family Releases Photo to Show Brutality of Anti-Semitic Attack

The children of the most seriously injured victim of the mass stabbing at an upstate New York Hanukkah celebration made an emotional appeal Thursday for an end to anti-Semitic attacks as their father underwent surgery.

Josef Neumann’s family agreed to release a graphic photo of their critically injured father, connected to a breathing tube, to show the brutality of the machete attack, said daughter Nicky Kohen.

Kohen and another one of Neumann’s seven children described him during a news conference as a caring and loving man who once owned a fish market in Rockland County.

Read more at CNN

(Visited 10 times, 8 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Leave a Reply