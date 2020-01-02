Hanukkah Stabbing Victim’s Family Releases Photo to Show Brutality of Anti-Semitic Attack

The children of the most seriously injured victim of the mass stabbing at an upstate New York Hanukkah celebration made an emotional appeal Thursday for an end to anti-Semitic attacks as their father underwent surgery.

Josef Neumann’s family agreed to release a graphic photo of their critically injured father, connected to a breathing tube, to show the brutality of the machete attack, said daughter Nicky Kohen.

Kohen and another one of Neumann’s seven children described him during a news conference as a caring and loving man who once owned a fish market in Rockland County.

