Healthcare Shooting Pushes Clinics Toward More Vigilance and Assessments

The fatal shooting at a medical clinic in Buffalo last week is reigniting anxiety about hospital safety and raising new concerns about how best to deal with irate patients vowing violence.

At Hennepin Healthcare’s Whittier Clinic in south Minneapolis, a group of staffers convened the day after the shooting to share their concerns about safety from outside threats.

“It’s stressful,” said Ursula Reynoso, program supervisor of Aqui Para Ti, an office within the clinic for Latino youths and their families. “Anything that happens anywhere with any type of violence, we think something else could never happen in Whittier.”

