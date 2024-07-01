Several US military bases in Europe were put on high alert this past weekend over a possible terror attack in the region that could target American personnel, according to multiple reports.

The alert is the second highest state of alarm issued by the US Army, and an American official at one of the bases said they hadn’t witnessed that level in at least a decade.

The US Army garrison in Stuttgart, Germany, where the US European Command has its headquarters, was one of many bases that raised its status to the alert level, Force Protection Condition “Charlie,” on Sunday, officials told CNN.

