Hochul Announces $10 Million to Support Threat Assessment and Management Across New York State

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that $10 million is being made available to all 57 counties and the City of New York to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management (TAM) Teams, a key component of local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans required under Executive Order 18.

The Executive Order was issued by Governor Hochul in the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo attack in May and is designed to fight the troubling surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and internet forums.

Pursuant to Executive Order 18, the plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions.

“In the wake of the horrific white supremacist attack in my hometown of Buffalo, we committed to confronting and eradicating the scourge of domestic terror,” Governor Hochul said. “My number one priority as Governor is keeping New Yorkers safe, and this much-needed funding will be critical to supporting our local public safety partners to confront domestic terrorism within their own communities. By working together, we can make sure New York is prepared for any and all risks that threaten our collective security, and prevent future acts of domestic terrorism and extremist violence across the state.”

Guidance on developing TAM teams, and acquiring funding to do so, was provided to 36 counties and New York City at a two-day summit, hosted by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) at the State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany. DHSES is encouraging localities to develop TAM Teams as a means of mitigating targeted violence. Creating these teams will also contribute to meeting the requirements of creating Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. Each County and the City of New York are eligible to receive up to $172,413 to support these efforts and are required to submit their plans to the State by the end of the year.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “We are proud to support our public safety partners in the fight against domestic terrorism and targeted violence here in New York State. Thanks to Governor Hochul, our team is working directly with our stakeholders to get funding out the door and provide guidance to meet the challenges ahead and keep New Yorkers safe.”

New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen Acquario said, “Governor Hochul understands that in order to execute state policy locally, counties need funding to do so. This funding is instrumental in supporting the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams. We applaud the Governor for her leadership and appreciate the partnership with the State as counties work to develop their local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans.”

The recent spike in domestic terror attacks represents one of the most pressing threats to public safety across the United States. In the last decade, domestic terror attacks and plots have tripled nationally. In 2021, there were 73 terrorist attacks and unearthed plots in the United States, including 38 white supremacist and similarly like-minded terrorist attacks and plots.

Read more at the Governor of New York