HSToday Webinar: An In-Depth Look at the Path to Radicalization for Any Terrorist

Join Homeland Security Today for an in-depth look at the Path to radicalization for any terrorist.

This webinar will explore pathways to violence common for both lone offenders and those radicalized through a cell. The FBI definition of terrorism requires a motivation that goes beyond personal motivations and attempts to influence change in furtherance of extremist ideology in social, political, religious, racial or environmental nature.

For cell or group radicalization we will discuss the behavioral indicators of radicalization including pre-radicalization, detachment, peer immersion and training, and planning and executing the violent action. We will discuss the varying stages, what they “look” like, and any information on demographics, timeline, and target selection.

Lone wolf attackers are those who carry out their attacks independent of any direction from a terrorist group or organizatiton. We will examine observations from the study of 52 cases of lone wolf attackers who were radicalized in the U.S. and carried out attacks against targets in the U.S. While predicting lone offender terrorism incidents is not possible, research and operational experience find that they may be preventable through early recognition and reporting of concerning behavior.

