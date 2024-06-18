91 F
Counterterrorism

House Intel Chairman On 8 ISIS Suspects Arrested In U.S.: ‘We Have Terrorists That Are Actively Working Inside The U.S.’

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner Holds Open Panel With Former Members of Congress. Washington, D.C., April 17, 2024

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) said over the weekend that the U.S. faces an extremely high terrorist threat because of President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

Turner made the remarks during a Sunday interview on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” while talking about eight ISIS terrorist suspects who were arrested this month by personnel from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New York City, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia after they illegally entered the U.S. through the southern border.

Turner, who has access to classified information, said that he could not confirm or deny any details about the individuals who were arrested.

Read the rest of the story at The Daily Wire.

