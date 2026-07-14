House Passes Bill To Test Critical Infrastructure Defenses Against Terrorism

Why It Matters

The House overwhelmingly approved legislation requiring the Department of Homeland Security to conduct emergency response exercises simulating terrorist attacks on critical infrastructure during extreme cold weather. The H.R. 3106 floor vote demonstrated bipartisan support, with the measure passing 399-7 under suspension of the rules, a procedure generally used for noncontroversial legislation.

The Weatherizing Infrastructure in the North and Terrorism Emergency Readiness Act, known as the WINTER Act, would require DHS to coordinate with federal, state, local, tribal, and private sector partners to test emergency response capabilities during scenarios involving both extreme weather and security threats. The legislation addresses concerns about how interconnected infrastructure systems, including power grids and water systems, would respond to simultaneous weather-related disruptions and terrorist attacks.

Why It Matters

The legislation focuses on operational readiness by requiring agencies and private entities to evaluate coordination procedures before a crisis occurs. The exercise requirement forces agencies and private companies to stress-test coordination mechanisms before a real crisis occurs. DHS must file a detailed report within 60 days of completing the exercise, outlining findings and recommended changes to emergency preparedness procedures.

Read the full story from Legis1 here.