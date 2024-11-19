Houston Man Charged With Attempting to Provide Support to ISIS Terrorists

A 28-year-old man has been indicted for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani and FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams Jr.

Anas Said is now in custody and set for a detention hearing at 2 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray. Authorities arrested Said Nov. 8.

According to court documents, multiple social media accounts linked to Said contained messages and posts that allegedly revealed that Said supported ISIS and the violent attacks carried out in its name.

Law enforcement executed searches of Said and his residence, vehicle and electronic devices. According to court documents, analysis of the seized devices ultimately revealed Said’s activities relating to the creation and dissemination of propaganda on behalf of ISIS.

If convicted, Said faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

FBI Houston’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) conducted the investigation with special assistance from Houston and Sugar Land Police Departments and Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The JTTF is comprised of Houston Police Department, sheriff’s offices in Harris and Montgomery Counties, Sugar Land Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, IRS – Criminal Investigation, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Secret Service, Houston Metro Police Department, Customs and Border Protection and Federal Air Marshals Service.

