Three US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe a then-ongoing attack, said the US and UK hit a wide range of underground facilities, missile launchers, command and control sites, a Houthi vessel and other facilities inside Yemen.

They called it a response to a recent surge in attacks by the Iran-backed terrorist group on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden over the Israel-Hamas war.

Read the rest of the story at The Times of Israel.