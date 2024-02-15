Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen have carried out their first attack in the Red Sea in six days, firing at an Iran-bound grain cargo ship, the US military has said, in a strike that raises questions about the group’s targeting.

The lull in attacks on ships which the Houthis claim are linked to Israel has led to claims that US and UK strikes against the group have successfully neutralised its capabilities or that potential targets have been deterred from entering the Red Sea.

The Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, but that has been contested by the UK defense secretary, Grant Shapps, who has accused the Houthis of being “opportunist pirates”.

