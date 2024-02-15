44.3 F
Counterterrorism

Houthis Strike Iran-Bound Grain Ship in First Red Sea Attack in Six Days

Militants fired missiles at Greek-owned ship, says US military, in strike that raises questions over who Houthis are trying to target

Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels hold their weapons as they chant slogans during a gathering to mobilize more fighters into battlefronts in several Yemeni cities, in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov. 24, 2016.

Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen have carried out their first attack in the Red Sea in six days, firing at an Iran-bound grain cargo ship, the US military has said, in a strike that raises questions about the group’s targeting.

The lull in attacks on ships which the Houthis claim are linked to Israel has led to claims that US and UK strikes against the group have successfully neutralised its capabilities or that potential targets have been deterred from entering the Red Sea.

The Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, but that has been contested by the UK defense secretary, Grant Shapps, who has accused the Houthis of being “opportunist pirates”.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian, here.

